SANTA ROSA, Calif. – A California man who was recently released from state prison and placed on post-release community supervision is accused of decapitating a female relative and fleeing with her head, police said .

Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, 24, was captured in San Francisco on Saturday morning. He had been on the run since officers in Santa Rosa discovered the headless body of a woman inside a home on Thursday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department, FOX2 KTVU reported.

Law enforcement authorities did not disclose further details regarding the arrest of Aroyo-Lopez, a man who features a distinctive marijuana leaf and 420 tattoo on the left side of his head.

UPDATE-HOMICIDE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY. Luis Aroyo-Lopez has been caught. Details to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/bHCk43jAXe — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) November 4, 2023

Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded Thursday at about 3:40 p.m. to a residence in the 500 block of Pomo Trail regarding a possible homicide.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a grisly crime scene inside the home, which included the body of a woman who had her head decapitated and it could not be located on the property.

Police said homicide detectives learned about Aroyo-Lopez, who was a relative of the victim. He was accused of the horrific murder before fleeing the scene, most likely with the victim’s head, according to police.

The murder victim was Aroyo-Lopez’s grandmother, FOX2 KTVU reporter Henry Lee said on social media, citing relatives of the family.

UPDATE: Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, 24, arrested in SF in slaying of relative in Santa Rosa, where she was decapitated, per @SantaRosaPolice. Relatives say victim was his grandmother pic.twitter.com/irPI5FZSgn — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 4, 2023

Officials did not disclose whether the victim’s head had been recovered following the arrest of Aroyo-Lopez, reported FOX.

The California parolee had been incarcerated on charges of assault with a deadly weapon (ADW) and weapons possession, according to police.

Santa Rosa is a little more than 60 miles north of San Francisco.

Police said additional details would be provided at a later time.

