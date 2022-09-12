Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DUBLIN, Calif. – A deputy in Northern California was arraigned Friday in connection with the execution-style double homicide of a married couple in front of their family, according to prosecutors.

Devin Williams Jr., 24, is facing a slew of charges related to the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Maria Tran and 57-year-old Benison Tran, CBS Sacramento reported.

Williams, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, is accused of two counts of murder, intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, and two “special circumstance” forms of murder (namely, a multiple murder and a murder to avoid arrest), according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

A criminal complaint filed in Alameda County Superior Court alleges that on Sept. 7, 2022, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Dublin Police Services responded to a call regarding a double shooting inside a residence on Colebrook Lane.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered two deceased people — Benison and Maria Tran — inside their residence. The suspect fled, but the shooting was witnessed by several family members, Law&Crime reported.

“The reporting party called 911, and someone they did not know was inside their residence,” the probable cause affidavit said. “One of the residents picked up the phone and advised the suspect was armed with a firearm, and the suspect shot his sister and his brother-in-law.”

Both homicide victims were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and necks. Several witnesses told responding law enforcement authorities that they saw the double murder as it occurred, according to the probable cause declaration for Williams’ arrest.

The affidavit read, “Multiple family members who witnessed the shooting were present during the shooting. When deputies arrived, they heard an unknown family member say, ‘Devin’ and ‘He is a cop.'”

Investigators discovered six shell casings, which matched ammunition used by the sheriff’s office.

“Detectives responded to the scene and located shell casings with ‘Speer 9mm’ inscribed on them,” the court document says. “The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office uses Speer 9mm ammunition.”

Furthermore, witnesses to the double murder identified Williams as the suspect via a photo lineup.

Williams’ father was later interviewed and said his son was in “dating relationship” with Maria Tran.

The murder suspect fled following the shooting, but later called Dublin Police and surrendered that day about 150 miles south in the city of Coalinga. He was taken into custody about noon by members of the California Highway Patrol and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the DA’s office confirmed.

Arresting officers noted the presence of “[r]ed matter” that was “believed to be blood” inside of his vehicle, according to court documents.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement, “Our hearts and condolences go out to the family, friends and community of the two victims killed in this incident,” Law&Crime reported.

Williams was booked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, a place he once worked.

“Our agency is in shock,” Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Lt. Ray Kelly said, according to NBC News. “This is not something we deal with. This is not what we’re about. We had no idea that this could happen.”

According to an expert in the area of internal affairs investigations in California, ACSO will conduct an internal investigation independent of the criminal investigation. If the allegations are sustained, Williams will likely be terminated once he is afforded his due process rights. The timeframe is dependent upon the variables, i.e. the agency, the schedules of the attorneys involved, and of course the evidence present in the criminal investigation.

