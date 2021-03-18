Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















The Biden administration has reportedly placed an unofficial “gag order” on Border Patrol agents and sector chiefs as a surge of migrants swarm the southern border, turning what had been categorized as a crisis into a catastrophe.

Four current and two former Customs and Border Protection officials said to NBC News that they have been told to deny requests for media “ride-alongs” with agents, and press officers have been told to send any requests for information to the press office in Washington for approval.

Moreover, Fox News reporters confirmed Wednesday during a live telecast that they’ve been denied ride-along requests based upon the change in policy.

Agents responsible for keeping track of the number of migrants in custody have also been told to prevent leaks by not sharing their information. The officials said the restrictions and others like them are often referred to as unofficial “gag orders,” Western Journal reported.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday the agency is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”