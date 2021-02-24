Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Washington D.C. – President Biden is considering a numerous executive actions against the second amendment including regulations on ‘ghost guns.’ These guns are typically homemade and without serial numbers. Kits that contain various gun parts can typically be bought that require some machining before they are usable. ‘Ghost Guns’ are typically not considered firearms under current law and do not require serial numbers.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives may be changing that concept after a kit they found could be built into a fully functioning gun in 21 minutes according to National Review. The agency contends that this made the kits “firearms” under the law, in which case it would be illegal for a business to sell them without background checks and the like.

Among the executive actions under consideration is one that would require buyers of ‘ghost guns’ to undergo background checks.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.