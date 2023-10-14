Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Traffic stops are an integral part of a police officer’s duty, but they are also one of the riskiest. Every traffic stop is a potential encounter with the unknown, where officers must be prepared for anything, including hostile situations. There are a number of critical factors involved in officer positioning during traffic stops and how it can impact their safety.

The information in this article is drawn Forensic Science and Force Science article that focuses on the influence of officer positioning during a threatening traffic stop scenario. Specifically, it examines how an officer’s position can influence the outcome of a lethal encounter. The study goes beyond the mere act of approaching a vehicle; it addresses the critical moments when a suspect decides to use deadly force.

Approach vs. Interview

It’s important to understand that the phrase widely used “safer to approach” on the passenger side (when accounting for gunfire) isn’t entirely accurate. This study begins once the officer is at the vehicle and has assumed an interview stance. There are still benefits to being on the passenger side, but the benefits come after gunfire has already come from the vehicle.

Mitigation Zones

The study introduces the concept of “mitigation zones,” which are areas outside a suspect’s vehicle where an officer is assumed to be at reduce risk of gunfire. Visualizing these zones, it becomes evident that they are positioned differently based on whether the officer is on the passenger or driver’s side. During the study the officer was either at or near the “B” pillar on both sides of the vehicle, which is the pillar where the front and rear doors meet. The mitigation zone on the passenger side is based off the suspect engaging the officer through the passenger window vs. through the right rear window, which is the suspects first opportunity to engage you on the passenger side. A demonstration of the zones can be found in this video.

Understanding Reaction Times

It is essential to comprehend the importance of reaction times. When confronted with a dedicated shooter, someone intent on causing harm, officers have very little time to react. Previous research indicates that it takes an armed individual, seated in the driver’s seat, an average of 0.25 seconds to draw a concealed weapon and fire.

Arriving at the Mitigation Zone

The study shows that, on average, it took an officer 0.37 seconds to either present and discharge their weapon or reach the mitigation zone when faced with this scenario. This means that the total time lapsed between the first round fired by the suspect, and the officer either engaging or reaching safety is .62 seconds after the fact. Notably, officers who waited until they reached the mitigation zone arrived there 0.39 seconds faster than those who attempted to draw their weapon during a retreat from the driver’s window.

Passenger Side vs. Driver’s Side

Officers on the passenger side took an average of 1.5 seconds to reach the mitigation zone, whereas officers on the driver’s side took 2.29 seconds. In a high-stress situation, like an armed suspect at a traffic stop, 0.52 seconds can make a significant difference which could allow you to gather yourself, assess, and address the threat if necessary.

Considerations Beyond the Study

While the study offers valuable information, it’s essential to remember that real-world situations are far more complex than controlled experiments. The ability to see movements and react in time depends on various unpredictable factors. Officers must always be prepared for unexpected actions from suspects and be prepared to move offline of the suspects muzzle in an instant. Officers should always consider exposing themselves frequently force on force training, to build realistic expectations.

It’s important to understand why there are benefits of being on the passenger side of the vehicle. While more cops have been shot on the driver’s side, this is likely because driver side approaches are still more common. However, there isn’t enough information to say that you are any safer “approaching” on either side if the suspect truly chooses to shoot the officer when he has the first opportunity to do so.

