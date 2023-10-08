Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Israel Police have announced the names of 34 police officers killed while confronting the terrorists that attacked Israel this week.

The Times of Israel reported that at least 300 people were killed Saturday as Hamas terrorists in Gaza launched a war on Israel, infiltrating towns, rampaging through military positions, shooting travelers dead on roads and in their homes, and firing thousands of rockets at a wide swath of the country in a shocking assault. Terrorists also dragged dozens of soldiers and civilians into Gaza, where they are currently being held hostage.

Officials were still not certain of the total number of soldiers killed, along with the numbers of those taken captive in Gaza.

The names and ranks of 34 Israel Police officers who died in combat thus far have been released.

They are: Chief Superintendent Ge-ar Davidov, commander of the Rahat station

Chief Superintendent Yitzhak Bazuka Shvili, commander of the Segev Shalom station

Superintendent Vadim Blich, a commander in the coordination of enforcement operations unit

Superindentent Martin Kozmichekis, commander in the coordination of enforcement operations unit

Superintendent Shlomo Moshe El, officer in the Yamam counter-terror unit

Superintendent Nisim Lugasi, deputy commander of a Magav unit

Superintendent Amin Ohonadov, squad commander in the Yoav unit

Chief Inspector Stas Shainkman, a member of the Yamam counter-terror unit

Inspector Andrei Poshivi, town station patrol officer

Inspector Alexei Shamkov, officer in the Yamam counter-terror unit

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Meir Abragil, Sderot station investigation coordinator

Sergeant Major Chen Nahmias, sniper in the Yamam counter-terror unit

Sergeant Major Roman Gendel, instructor in the Lotar counter-terror unit

Sergeant Major Yehuda Kedar, non-commisioned officer Border Police officer at the Eshkol Ein Habsor station

Sergeant Major Roni Avuharon, detective at the Rahat station

Sergeant Major Adir Shlomo, head of logistics at the Sderot station

Sergeant Major Yigal Iluz, bomb sapper

Sergeant Major Denis Belkin, a patrolman at the Sderot station

First Sergeant Bar Sivan, fighter in the Yamam counter-terror unit

First Sergeant Alon Barad, investigator at the Rahat station,

First Sergeant Alexei Borodovsky, Negev Yasam patrol unit

First Sergeant Vitaly Karsik, forensics department crime scene investigator, Tel Aviv Region

First Sergeant Alec Pozniakov, detective in the Magen unit

First Sergeant Melik Karim, investigator at the Beersheba station

First Sergeant Yoram Eliyahu Cohen, fighter in the Yamam counter-terror unit

First Sergeant Dvora Avraham, a patrolwoman at the Ofakim statio

Staff Sergeant Major Dror Elton, sapper in the Yamam counter-terror unit

Staff Sergeant Yaakov Shlomo Karsninski, fighter in the undercover police unit

Sgt. First Class Avi Buzaglo, detective at the Rahat station

Sgt. First Class Michael Lizmi, detective at the Beersheba station

Sgt. First Class Shai El Knafo, town patrol in police’s Southern District

Staff Sergeant Elina Astafniko, town patrol at the Ofakim station

Corporal Ravit Hana Assiyag, Border Police officer in police’s Southern District