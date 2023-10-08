They are:
Chief Superintendent Ge-ar Davidov, commander of the Rahat station
Chief Superintendent Yitzhak Bazuka Shvili, commander of the Segev Shalom station
Superintendent Vadim Blich, a commander in the coordination of enforcement operations unit
Superindentent Martin Kozmichekis, commander in the coordination of enforcement operations unit
Superintendent Shlomo Moshe El, officer in the Yamam counter-terror unit
Superintendent Nisim Lugasi, deputy commander of a Magav unit
Superintendent Amin Ohonadov, squad commander in the Yoav unit
Chief Inspector Stas Shainkman, a member of the Yamam counter-terror unit
Inspector Andrei Poshivi, town station patrol officer
Inspector Alexei Shamkov, officer in the Yamam counter-terror unit
Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Meir Abragil, Sderot station investigation coordinator
Sergeant Major Chen Nahmias, sniper in the Yamam counter-terror unit
Sergeant Major Roman Gendel, instructor in the Lotar counter-terror unit
Sergeant Major Yehuda Kedar, non-commisioned officer Border Police officer at the Eshkol Ein Habsor station
Sergeant Major Roni Avuharon, detective at the Rahat station
Sergeant Major Adir Shlomo, head of logistics at the Sderot station
Sergeant Major Yigal Iluz, bomb sapper
Sergeant Major Denis Belkin, a patrolman at the Sderot station
First Sergeant Bar Sivan, fighter in the Yamam counter-terror unit
First Sergeant Alon Barad, investigator at the Rahat station,
First Sergeant Alexei Borodovsky, Negev Yasam patrol unit
First Sergeant Vitaly Karsik, forensics department crime scene investigator, Tel Aviv Region
First Sergeant Alec Pozniakov, detective in the Magen unit
First Sergeant Melik Karim, investigator at the Beersheba station
First Sergeant Yoram Eliyahu Cohen, fighter in the Yamam counter-terror unit
First Sergeant Dvora Avraham, a patrolwoman at the Ofakim statio
Staff Sergeant Major Dror Elton, sapper in the Yamam counter-terror unit
Staff Sergeant Yaakov Shlomo Karsninski, fighter in the undercover police unit
Sgt. First Class Avi Buzaglo, detective at the Rahat station
Sgt. First Class Michael Lizmi, detective at the Beersheba station
Sgt. First Class Shai El Knafo, town patrol in police’s Southern District
Staff Sergeant Elina Astafniko, town patrol at the Ofakim station
Corporal Ravit Hana Assiyag, Border Police officer in police’s Southern District