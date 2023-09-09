Assault victim uses ‘weed eater’ against suspect

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Evansville, Indiana – A man is charged with battery with a deadly weapon after a fight Friday.

Police say one of the victims told them he was walking across the street, when Jerry Rainey sped up and acted like he was going to hit him with his car.

Rainey reportedly got out of his truck and started screaming at him and another man.

The victim says Rainey was armed with a wooden club and started hitting them with it.

14 News reported that Rainey claimed he only started hitting them with the club when one of the victims hit him with a weed wacker.

A witness told police the fight was already underway and only broke up after one of the victims defended himself with the weed wacker.

Rainey was taken to the hospital and then to jail.