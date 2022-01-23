Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Los Angeles – Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a vehicle accident in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon which involved his SUV rolling on top of another car, sending the woman who was driving the car to the hospital. Schwarzenegger was driving a Yukon SUV when it collided with a Prius and started to roll. The SUV ended up on top of the Prius and continued rolling to the left into a Porsche Cayenne, according to TMZ.

Photos from the scene appear to show the Yukon partially on top of a red Toyota Prius.

Law enforcement sources tell Law Officer that the collision was likely the fault of Arnold as he was turning left in within an intersection. Schwarzenegger did not receive a ticket.

The woman who was driving the Prius was injured and reportedly bleeding heavily from her head. She was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Schwarzenegger was not hurt and according to TMZ, he is concerned for the woman and “wants to personally check up on her.”

We are fans of Arnold and we know of multiple stories during his time as California Governor where he went above and beyond to support law enforcement.

Much of that was not made public.

While we are poking fun at the Hummer loving Schwarzenegger and his stance on climate change, we wish him and the other victims in the crash a speedy recovery.