Little Rock, Arkansas – An Arkansas judge has ordered Hunter Biden to personally appear in court to address questions about his laptop, including whether financial records on it belong to him.

The Free Beacon reported that Circuit Court judge Holly Meyer gave the order as part of Hunter Biden’s drawn-out custody battle with Lunden Alexis Roberts over their four-year-old daughter. It would be his first public appearance in the case.

The Bidens have refused to acknowledge the child’s existence, and Hunter denied that he was the father until a court-ordered DNA test proved otherwise.

“I want both of your clients at every hearing that I conduct,” Meyer told the attorneys for Biden and Roberts during a virtual hearing on Monday. “I will no longer allow us to dismiss clients from these hearings, because it is interfering with the progress of this litigation which is taking way too long to get over simple points.”

Meyer issued the order after Biden’s attorney was unable to answer whether Biden owned the abandoned laptop that became a subject of controversy during the 2020 election. Financial records discovered on the laptop have become an issue in the custody dispute.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Brent Langdon, asked the judge on Monday to block an expert witness from discussing the financial records on the laptop, saying “there has never been an acknowledgment” from Biden that the laptop belongs to him.

“Well let’s clear that issue up right now,” said Meyer. “Is it your client’s laptop or not?”

Langdon said it was “not my client’s laptop as far as I know. He’s never accepted that that’s his laptop.”

The judge responded that Biden and Roberts needed to show up to all future court dates so questions like this could be addressed.

The next hearing date is scheduled for May 1.

