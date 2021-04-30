Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Chandler, Arizona – A police officer is dead after a suspect driving a stolen car hit two police officers. Chandler Police officer Christopher Farrar, an 18-year veteran of the department, was transported to the Chandler Regional Medical Center and later died. Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg told reporters that several officers were injured at the scene.

According to Fox News, a vehicle pursuit began in Eloy, when a driver was pulled over for speeding at 10:22 p.m. local time. The pursuit shut down nearby Chandler Airport after the suspect rammed through one of the gates. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the driver ended up getting back on the freeway, leading police to Gilbert, where the suspect left his car and stole another vehicle from one of the dealerships at the SanTan Motorplex.

ABC15 reported Friday that ambulances and medical helicopters were spotted leaving the auto complex and that several officers were seen at Chandler Regional Medical Center.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar,” the department wrote on Twitter. “Officer Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle earlier this evening. He was a 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department.”

Sending prayers to our Gilbert & Chandler, AZ police tonight. This video is from the 202 in front of San Tan Ford where officers were shot. Warning an injured officer is seen. @FOX10Phoenix THANK YOU to the men & women in blue who serve & protect. @GilbertPolice @ChandlerPolice pic.twitter.com/KbQvjBIlGs — Ms. Rocketheels (@Rocketheels) April 30, 2021

The suspect has not been identified but officials said he was in custody and injured following a shootout with seven officers at the SanTan Motorplex.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said at the news conference that his heart went out to Chandler Police and noted that the investigation remains active. In a tweet early Friday morning, the Chandler Police Department wrote that they were working on “a police incident” with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.