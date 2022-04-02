KINGMAN, Ariz. — A state trooper with the Arizona Department of Public safety was wounded in a shooting in Kingman Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Arizona DPS said the shooting took place around 3:40 p.m. near Thompson and Powell Avenues. In addition to the trooper being wounded, officials said one suspect was also shot and subsequently hospitalized while a second suspect was taken into custody, 12News reported.

Law enforcement authorities said the trooper is in stable condition following the apparent exchange of gunfire.