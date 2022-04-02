KINGMAN, Ariz. — A state trooper with the Arizona Department of Public safety was wounded in a shooting in Kingman Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Arizona DPS said the shooting took place around 3:40 p.m. near Thompson and Powell Avenues. In addition to the trooper being wounded, officials said one suspect was also shot and subsequently hospitalized while a second suspect was taken into custody, 12News reported.
Law enforcement authorities said the trooper is in stable condition following the apparent exchange of gunfire.
Today, at approximately 3:40 p.m., a trooper was involved in a shooting that occurred in the area of Thompson Avenue and Powell Avenue in Kingman. One trooper was shot and is in stable condition. One suspect was shot and has been hospitalized. (1/2)
— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 2, 2022
Officials say the shooting is connected to a situation from earlier in the day that caused a local college to go into lockdown, ABC15 reported.
The Mohave Community College Neal Campus – Kingman was put on lockdown while law enforcement looked for the suspects, according to KOLD.
Mohave Community College – Kingman Campus (mohave.edu)
DPS said they are not immediately releasing further details as the investigation remains fluid.