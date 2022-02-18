SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Police in Arizona are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a residence by an off-duty Border Patrol agent, according to authorities.
Officers were dispatched about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to a residence due to the negligent discharge of a firearm, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Responding officers found an unresponsive male adult who had been shot in the upper torso and was lying on a bedroom floor, 12 News reported.
The person who unintentionally discharged the firearm has been identified as Stevan Djordievic, 44, a resident of Sierra Vista, and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent, police said.
According to law enforcement authorities, the man who died in the shooting was a 26-year-old relative of Djordievic’s. He was reportedly visiting from Michigan.
The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed, police said, according 12 News.
The negligent discharge is also being reviewed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s office of professional responsibility.