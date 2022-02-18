Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Police in Arizona are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a residence by an off-duty Border Patrol agent, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to a residence due to the negligent discharge of a firearm, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department.

Responding officers found an unresponsive male adult who had been shot in the upper torso and was lying on a bedroom floor, 12 News reported .

The person who unintentionally discharged the firearm has been identified as Stevan Djordievic, 44, a resident of Sierra Vista, and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent, police said.

According to law enforcement authorities, the man who died in the shooting was a 26-year-old relative of Djordievic’s. He was reportedly visiting from Michigan.

The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed, police said, according 12 News.