Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. – A man in Arizona was taken into custody after he was caught on video sexually assaulting a four-year-old child, authorities said.

Ronald Brayden, 57, was identified as the alleged offender. He faces several charges, which include child molestation, child abuse and sexual assault, Fox News reported.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Wednesday to a reported sex offense about 5:30 p.m. at a residence in Rimrock. Upon arrival, deputies were told that a man was captured on video sexually assaulting a 4-year-old.

“Deputies and detectives reviewed the video where it depicted Ronald Brayden sexually assaulting the victim,” the sheriff’s office noted in a press release.

YCSO said the child was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...