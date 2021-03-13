Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was arrested twice during riots on the same day in Portland is closely affiliated with Antifa, The Post Millennial reported.

Darby Marshall Howard, 22, of Helena, Mont., was first arrested for felony first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest Thursday afternoon. Howard was reportedly part of a group of several-dozen far-left intruders who broke inside the lobbies of a Chase Bank and Wells Fargo in downtown Portland. Video footage outside one of the banks showed a crowd of people violently shoving a security guard who then pulled his firearm in defense against the angry mob.

WARNING: VULGAR LANGUAGE

#Antifa and other far-left rioters in Portland tried to break into the @Chase bank. A lone security guard tried holding them back. He pulled out a pistol during the mob attack. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Sw3SU8PO0A — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

Howard’s online social media presence shows he is affiliated with Antifa. He formerly used the moniker “Kapt Mao,” and his frequently-used avatar was of an Antifa logo. He is a member of RASH — Red and Anarchist Skinheads — an Antifa fighting group with a presence in the Portland-area, according to The Post Millennial.

(The Post Millennial/MCSO)

Howard told court officials he’s been homeless for the past month and in Portland just over two weeks, The Oregonian reported.

At Wells Fargo, the protesters occupied the lobby before causing damage to property. Howard was caught on security footage allegedly smashing a television and kicking the automatic sliding door.

The mob then made their way to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, where they tried to break into the lobby—the same location of mass rioting in summer 2020 when Black Lives Matter-Antifa extremists tried to burn down the building.

A heavy-duty security barrier was erected around the property and stood for more than eight months before being dismantled this week. However, that proved to be premature as rioters immediately targeted the courthouse again, according to reports.

WARNING: VULGAR LANGUAGE

“F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots

pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

Howard was recorded on video trying to force open the doors to the courthouse and screaming at the staff inside. As a result of the violent behavior, federal officers responded. Howard was subsequently arrested during this encounter. While being taken into custody, the Antifa affiliate resisted authorities and is accused of punching an officer in the head.

Nevertheless, Howard was booked and released without bail from the Multnomah County Jail within hours. Therefore, he returned to a nighttime riot outside the courthouse, which was organized by Antifa, PM reported.

(Photo: Portland Police, MCSO)

At the second riot, around 50 Antifa extremists set fire to the courthouse and ripped off some of the plywood that was installed just hours prior. An exposed glass window was shattered and graffiti was sprayed on the building again.

“We will destroy you,” read one message. Another read, “Fascists live here.”

A man wearing similar clothing to Howard earlier in the day was recorded smashing the building with a scooter.

Someone in the group set fire to the plywood on the building at the entrance to the courthouse. Federal officers are responding with crowd control munitions. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Oregon #Portland pic.twitter.com/pQS1IPV7iL — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) March 12, 2021

Federal officers responded to the riot with pepper balls and smoke. They made several arrests. Howard was filmed trying to escape on foot but he was tackled and arrested.

Howard is being detained at the Multnomah County Detention Center under a U.S. Marshals hold. His arraignment is scheduled for March 15.

Though most riot-related cases have been previously dismissed, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday that his office was moving forward to prosecute Howard. An additional charge of attempting to assault a public safety officer was added to his charging document.