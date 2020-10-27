WASHINGTON — Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed by the Senate as the next associate justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. The vote was along party lines, 52-48, with one Republican voting in dissent

The lone dissenting Republican vote came from Susan Collins (R) of Maine. Collins is in a tight race and her approval of Barrett’s nomination was reportedly viewed as harmful to her chance of re-election.

The new justice replaces Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away Sept. 18.

Barrett will be sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday night. She will begin work immediately.