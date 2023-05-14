Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

An American expat who is residing in the Philippines has been taken into police custody after law enforcement authorities discovered the body of his girlfriend inside a water drum near her home in the nation’s capital.

William Thomas Worth, 71, was identified as the homicide suspect after Mila Loslos, 48, was found dead in the drum. Worth discovered Loslos was married and had a child, not single as she claimed. The man now faces murder charges, according to Fox News Digital.

The murder victim’s 21-year-old son, Nino Jay, reported his mother missing after he was unable to contact her for a few days. Both a roommate and Worth said they had no idea where Loslos could be, Rappler reported.

However, Jay detected a nauseating odor in the residence and sought law enforcement authorities for assistance.

Bacoor City Police investigated and discovered Worth had wounds to different parts of his body. They also were suspicious about three knives and and some nylon rope that was located at Worth’s home.

Police subsequently found Loslos’ body sealed by duct tape in a garbage bag and stuffed inside a blue water drum at the residence.

Bacoor City Police Chief Lt. Col. Ruther Saquilayan identified Loslos as the homicide victim and confirmed that she vanished May 5.

“The body was already bloated, it was inside the drum and covered with packing tape,” Saquilayan told the Manila Bulletin. “Based on our assessment, the victim has been dead for two to three days.”

Bacoor City Police said a preliminary investigation suggests Loslos may have fallen during an altercation, striking her head. Afterward, she appeared to be strangled to death. An autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death is pending.

Worth remained in custody as of May 9. He will face an inquest this week. Filipino law enforcement authorities said they will work with the U.S. Embassy regarding the homicide investigation.

A U.S. Embassy spokesman in Manila said they are “aware of this case” but that “due to U.S. Privacy Act considerations, we cannot provide any further information.”

