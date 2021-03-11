Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















America was founded upon the idea of justice. But the barricades and ominous mob of protesters outside the Hennepin County courthouse in Minneapolis where the trial of Derek Chauvin is underway suggest that fair and equal justice might be a relic of the past. And while protest banners insist that American and “the world is watching,” we must ask ourselves an important question: can America even see the truth?

It’s a fair question considering that most Americans do not have law enforcement or first-responder training. Which partly explains why America has failed to recognize the difference between an emergency response to overdose symptoms—and so-called racist “police brutality.”

Otherwise, America would have immediately recognized that former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin followed the department’s training for responding to people with symptoms of a drug overdose and excited delirium. A side-by-side comparison of a photo from a Minneapolice Police training exercise and a video screenshot from the George Floyd overdose incident clearly shows the similarities. Oddly, mainstream news and social media have yet to even acknowledge, let alone account for this training.

Hopefully, as these and other facts are laid bare, America will see the truth, and see the difference between facts and feelings.

And hopefully America will see the truth beyond the political “optics” because we’re about to bear witness to unmistakable facts and a profound, undeniable truth: ‘systematic police racism’ did not murder George Floyd—neither did Derek Chauvin, or any of the other officers involved.

Yet perhaps a more important question to ask is not whether America can see the truth—but whether we can see through the fog of media deception—and recognize the actual culprits who deceived us…