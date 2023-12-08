Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A runaway pig humorously named Albert Einswine led police officers in a New Jersey neighborhood on a challenging chase Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The activity occurred in the area of Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive in Deptford Township as police tracked the barnyard animal after it escaped from a farm in the town’s New Sharon section, the Deptford Township Police Department said.

The agency posted a 20-second video of the officers trying to rope the pig with a slip collar, but the slithering swine refused to cooperate.

“Alright, we’re all friends here,” one officer can be heard saying as they make an effort to corral “Albert.”

Police said it took 30 minutes before they managed to wrangle the pig and “take him into custody,” Fox News reported.

“The video doesn’t show the whole thing. We had to chase the pig for a quarter mile. They’re faster than they look,” Detective Sgt. Bob Jones told WPVI-TV. “He got pretty far for what it was. I don’t know where he was going to go.”

Deptford Police shared a photo of officers with the collared pig on Facebook with the caption: “Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.”

Officers said the “perpetrator” was “released on his own recognizance” and reunited with its owner.