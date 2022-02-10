Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An Alabama man reportedly paid to have his ex-wife murdered in the form of a motorcycle, according to a recently unsealed indictment.

Jason Starr paid his brother, Darin Starr, with a 2016 Triumph motorcycle as well as an additional amount of cash to kill Sara Starr, Jason’s ex-wife, according to an indictment that was unsealed on Jan. 24 in Montgomery federal court, Fox News reported.

Sara Starr was killed outside her home on Nov. 27, 2017 in Coffee County, Alabama. She was a mother of two sets of twins and taught the fourth-grade at Harrand Creek Elementary, according to AL.com

A federal grand jury indicted the brothers in the scheme. Jason Starr and Darin Starr are charged with interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a muder-for-hire.

Darin Starr was arrested after the FBI distributed a “Wanted” poster with a bounty of $10,000 on Twitter earlier this month.

FBI MOBILE is asking for assistance in locating Darin Starr. Starr is believed to be in the Lake Hills, TX, area but has ties to Glendale, AZ, and Colebrook, CT. Please contact your local FBI office with any information. pic.twitter.com/o1zn9iOBJw — FBI Mobile (@FBIMobileAL) February 2, 2022

Jason Starr was previously taken into custody in December, AL.com reported.

