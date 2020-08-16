More than 60 ‘911’ emergency calls to the Portland police were not responded to last night as Portland cops responded to hundreds of rioters downtown.

It was the 80th consecutive night of protests as the Portland Police declared the actions a riot around midnight.

Sunday after a crowd of hundreds had blocked traffic for three hours by the Penumbra Kelly Building in the 4700 block of East Burnside Street, trespassed on the closed property and engaged in “violent, tumultuous conduct.”

The building is owned by the city and is used by city and county employees, including the Police.

People assault police with projectiles causing injuries – arrests (Photo) https://t.co/TPXdjshBKp pic.twitter.com/RHPCQYrXEf — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 16, 2020

Portland police made demands beginning at midnight for the violent crowd to disperse. Rioters ignored the warnings and according to Fox News, began arguing amongst themselves.

Objects were thrown at police cars in the parking lot of the building and security cameras were spray painted. Some rioters shined green lasers at officers’ eyes and pelted police with softball-sized “river rocks” and glass bottles.

Rioters have turned parts of north Portland into a war zone. Here, it takes a group of officers to make an arrest of an antifa militant. The person tries to steal a baton from police. Meanwhile, antifa legal observers get his info so they can bail him out. pic.twitter.com/GaxrFBV5ta — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

Two officers were evacuated to the hospital with injuries.

“At the time of this release over 60 calls for police service were holding around the city,” the Police Bureau said in a statement. “Some had been holding for the length of the events described here. Call types ranged from theft, vandalism, suspicious activity, hazards, hit and run, burglary, violation of restraining order, alarms, stolen cars, harassment and many others.”