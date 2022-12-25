Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Shepherdsville, Kentucky – Police, were called to the scene of a man allegedly exposing himself outside a home — only to find out it was simply an elaborate tribute to a beloved Christmas movie. When police arrived on the scene on Wednesday they were relieved to learn that no crime that occurred. It was just a mannequin belonging to a “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie super-fan, as WDRB-TV reported.

A dispatcher in Shepherdsville described the scene as that of “a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”

When officers got there, they did not find a man in a robe exposing himself. They did not find a man at all.

Instead, they found a mannequin dressed as “Cousin Eddie,” the foul-mouthed character played by Randy Quaid in the 1989 film.

The mannequin was wearing a robe and a hat, raising a beer and a smoking cigar.

The mannequin was holding an orange hose, a reference to Cousin Eddie’s iconic scene in the film when his RV’s plumbing was “full.”

Fox News reported that the officers took no action but “did get a laugh and took some photos of the display.”