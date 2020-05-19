An elderly woman was fatally stabbed Saturday by a career criminal who was out on bond.

The brutal murder happened while she was at Walgreens picking up a prescription.

Breaking 911 reports that 80-year-old Rosalie Cook, who was widowed, was approached in the parking lot and stabbed in the chest.

“What makes me angry is this suspect stabbed an 80-year-old woman then goes down, rifles through her stuff and tries to steal her car,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Randy Lewis had been arrested more than 67 times prior to this crime and was out on bond at the time.

A responding officer arrived shortly after the stabbing and ordered Lewis out of Cook’s car. When Lewis attempted to rush the officer with the knife, he was shot twice, fatally.

Cook’s family described her as the “perfect grandma.”