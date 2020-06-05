Law enforcement responded to a home this morning and found seven people shot dead.

It happened in Morgan County, Alabama.

According to 4029TV, there was also fire inside the home.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatalities in a series of tweets early Friday. There is no immediate threat to the public, officials said.

“The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is part of the FBI Violent Crimes Taskforce which is assisting,” officials wrote.