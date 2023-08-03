Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

wo 7-Eleven employees in Northern California turning the tables on a man who was on the verge of stealing dozens of boxes of cigarettes from the store by shoveling them into trash can lined with a plastic bag.

The video showed a man with his head and face covered in a blue t-shirt grabbing a trash can and then stuffing it with boxes of tobacco products, reported FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The man filming the video asks the suspect to get him “a swisher,” but the thief ignored his request. The suspect continues to load the trash can with property while swearing at people and then threatening to shoot the workers.

The person recording the video repeatedly tells the workers, “Ain’t nothing you can do” as the thief was in the process of boosting hundreds of dollars worth of items.

Finally, the suspect tried to push past one of the workers and a scuffle ensued, which led to the second 7-Eleven worker grabbing a stick and begin pulverizing the suspect.

The would-be thief begins whining and begs the worker to stop smacking him.

“That’s called whooping your ***,” said the person filming the incident.

Finally, the man taking the video escorted the suspect out of the store under the agreement that the man will never return, according to FOX 11.

“I can’t walk,” the suspect whined.

“You better walk tonight,” the community member filming the encounter told the suspect as he brokered a deal to get the man out of the store.

As the citizen walked the man out, the suspect asked if he could leave with a soda. The man taking the video immediately rejected the suspect’s request, saying, “What kind of shit you do to me … Get the f*** out, man.”

It is unknown if anyone will face charges in the crazy confrontation.

