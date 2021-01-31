SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department is investigating the death of a family in Sand Springs.
A family member discovered the bodies of a man, woman and two young children, ages four and two, inside their mobile home at the Sunburst Estates just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police believe the two adults are the biological parents of the two kids, Fox 23 reported.
Police served a search warrant at the home to further investigate what happened, but they say it appears to be a murder-suicide and there is no danger to the public as this was an isolated incident.
Officers call this “a tragedy for the community.”
No further details were disclosed.