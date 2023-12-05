Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Anthony Gockowski

MINNEAPOLIS – Three people were killed in two separate shootings in Minneapolis over the weekend, according to police.

Two people were fatally shot and a third was injured in an overnight shooting at a tobacco shop in the heart of Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota campus early Sunday. Police said the shooting followed an “altercation between two groups of customers.”

Then on Monday, at 12:05 a.m., police from the Third Precinct and Metro Transit Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near East Lake Street and 12th Avenue South. They found a male in his 30s on the sidewalk with fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female in her 40s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

“It is common for several pedestrians to be in the area. There were several people outside and in the area when shots were fired,” police said in a press release.

According to Crime Watch Minneapolis, the area of the shooting is a hotspot for drug-dealing activity.

Minneapolis – Double SHOOTING. Two EMS rigs requested. One person is shot in the chest, the other is shot in the leg.

Also a Shotspotter activation nearby.

12th Ave S and E Lake St (drug dealer central)

00:09

Police arrived, CPR in progress on one. pic.twitter.com/yIu2COBemX — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) December 4, 2023

The three fatalities bring the total number of homicides in the city this year to 61, according to a database maintained by Crime Watch, which also tracked four other shootings over the weekend.

Additionally, a person was killed in a strip mall parking lot Saturday night in Edina.

Minneapolis – SHOOTING. Male is shot in the head.

410 W Lake St

02:41 pic.twitter.com/qTHPhBO09A — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) December 3, 2023

North Minneapolis – SHOOTING before 2 p.m. at Winner Gas.

Preceded by a Shotspotter activation for 12 rounds. #BroadwayLyndale pic.twitter.com/5NOfCCxfEW — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) December 3, 2023

North Minneapolis – SHOOTING.

Suspect: BM, possibly with a shotgun

32xx Penn Ave N

14:52

Police arrived to the person with a gunshot. 14:54 pic.twitter.com/OYB36WPbxJ — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) December 3, 2023

This shooting occurred during a carjacking.

Suspect: BM, 6ft, medium build

Loss: Black 2012 Chevy Sonic, JUC750 — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) December 4, 2023

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.