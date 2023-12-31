Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

As we approach 30,000 articles on our platform, we wanted to take the time to thank Jim McNeff. Jim is the kind of leader we love here at Law Officer. As the managing editor, he is responsible for the day to day news that is brought directly to you. It’s a tough job without days off and Jim certainly isn’t doing it for the money.

Jim is a professional at every level and we would simply not be doing what we do without Jim and his work ethic.

2023 was another busy year for Law Officer and we are grateful for your attention. Here are the most popular articles of the year.

Read Here

Read Here

Read Here

Read Here

Read Here