KEENE, Texas – A 12-year-old boy is accused of gunning down a fast food employee with a rifle following a confrontation between the victim and a 20-year-old man who was reportedly urinating in the restaurant parking lot.

Now police say both the pre-teen boy and the 20-year-old man are facing murder charges as a result of the deadly encounter Saturday night at the Sonic restaurant in the City of Keene, which is located about 30 miles south of Fort Worth, NBC 5 reported.

Matthew Davis, 32, was identified as the homicide victim. Flowers and a cross now stand outside the Sonic Drive-In on Old Betsy Road in Keene where he was gunned down.

The shooting transpired about 9:40 p.m. when Angel Gomez, 20, went to the Sonic with several passengers, according to a statement from the Keene Police Department.

Gomez was acting “disorderly” when Davis confronted him for urinating in the parking lot, Keene Police Chief James Kidd said.

The confrontation became physical and a 12-year-old who was in Gomez’s vehicle pulled out an assault rifle and discharged six rounds, striking Davis multiple times, according to the chief.

The Sonic employee, who is also the father of a 10-year-old son, was flown via air ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to NBC 5.

Although Gomez and the 12-year-old fled the crime scene, Gomez eventually returned and was taken into custody. Police followed leads and tracked the 12-year-old to Rio Vista where he was taken into custody.

Since he is a minor, the name of the 12-year-old is not being released. Both he and Gomez are being charged with murder.

A spokesperson for Sonic released the following statement:

“We are saddened to learn about the tragedy involving a franchised team member in Keene, TX. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation.”

Local resident Jane Baggett stopped by the closed restaurant on Monday to drop off flowers at a memorial. She said she felt compelled to do something.

“I wish there was more that we could do, but right now if they could just see that support and love, and maybe, even if we didn’t know him, [know] his life mattered to many of us,” Baggett said.