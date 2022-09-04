10 dead in stabbing rampage in Canada

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

At least 10 people are dead and 15 were injured in a stabbing rampage in Canada. Police are actively searching for two suspects in the attacks.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the attacks occurred in at least 10 locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, early Sunday. Fox News reports that the victims may have been attacked at random.

The search for suspects came as fans descended in Regina for a sold-out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Regina Police Service said it was investigating on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.” The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large. Damien Sanderson was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson as 6 foot 1 inch and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue. RCMP was warning residents to take precautions and consider sheltering place. “Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers,” RCMP said. “Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations.”