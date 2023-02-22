Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced a strategic partnership with the United Safety & Survivability Corporation (United Safety) to increase safety and decrease gun-related violence on public transit. United Safety will resell ZeroEyes’ proactive artificial intelligence (A.I.) gun detection solution to its extensive customer base of public transit agencies to reduce the probability and impact of active shooter threats on buses, subways and other mass transit systems.

ZeroEyes’ software layers over existing security cameras, identifying brandished guns and dispatching alerts to security personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists verify every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman’s appearance, clothing, weapon, and last known real-time location.

“United Safety has worked with nearly every U.S. and Canadian transit agency over the past 20 years, and we’ve seen the challenges that our customers are facing in regards to safety,“ said Joseph Mirabile, President and CEO of United Safety. “ZeroEyes’ innovative solution can help boost safety and confidence for commuters, operators and staff and we are thrilled to include it in our innovative portfolio of product offerings for our customers.”

United Safety is a manufacturer and safety solutions provider delivering innovative technology to protect lives and property across a wide range of industries, including transit, first responder, school bus, marine, military, mining and forestry. The company engineers and produces lifesaving systems in-house, and works with strategic partners like ZeroEyes to improve public safety globally.

“Millions of people depend on public transportation in their everyday lives, so this escalating violence must be stopped now,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority (SEPTA) recently paved the way by becoming the first major transit system to deploy our solution, and United Safety will play a crucial role in connecting us with additional transportation agencies that are ready to take proactive action against gun-related incidents.”

ZeroEyes’ A.I. was trained to detect only guns; it does not perform any facial recognition, so there is no risk of bias based on skin color or other personal characteristics. The system also does not receive, record, store, or share personal or biometric data, videos or images of any kind. The ZOC receives images only when a brandished gun has been identified; at all other times, the security monitors remain blank. Furthermore, ZeroEyes is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, verifying that all cyber protocols and controls meet rigorous international standards.

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEALs and technologists that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its A.I. to be the most comprehensive gun detection technology on the market. Its technology is deployed across a variety of industries in 30+ states, including K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, shopping malls, places of worship, hospitals, military bases, manufacturing plants, casinos and Fortune 500 campuses.

ABOUT ZEROEYES

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes’ patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company’s affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

ABOUT UNITED SAFETY & SURVIVABILITY CORPORATION

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability, and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery, marine and more. Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces.

Learn more about United Safety at www.unitedsafetycorporation.com.

