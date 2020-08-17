MIAMI, Fla. — A self-proclaimed witch doctor has been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a woman whose 2-year-old child was found last month by Florida police wandering alone in a soiled diaper, it was learned Monday.

FBI agents arrested Shannon Demar Ryan, 38, on Saturday, FOX reported. He was being held in a Broward County jail, records show.

Leila Cavett, 21, of Georgia, was last seen in Hollywood, Fla. July 26. Hours later police found her son, Kamdyn, by himself in a diaper and with bare feet in Miramar. The FBI is still searching for Cavett. The boy is in the custody of Florida child welfare workers, according to the report.

Surveillance video captured a vehicle consistent with Ryan’s gold Lexus directly in front of the apartment complex where Kamdyn was recovered only minutes before the child was found, FBI agent Samuel Band says in a court complaint filed in Miami federal court Monday.

In the criminal complaint, Ryan is accused of lying to investigators about his interactions with Cavett on the date of her disappearance.

The complaint quotes him as telling law enforcement that he has known Cavett for more than a year and that she was coming to Florida to sell him her truck for $3,000.

Moreover, the complaint says Ryan advised law enforcement that on that date he was with Cavett and the boy at a Hollywood gas station and that she and her son left in a dark sedan “with several unknown black males.” He said that was the last time he saw her.