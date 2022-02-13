RACINE, Wis. – Five people were wounded Sunday when a gunman opened fire in Wisconsin before fatally shooting himself, according to law enforcement authorities.
The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the downtown area of Racine, police said. The crime appeared related to a case of domestic violence, Daily News reported.
The Racine Police Department said Sunday the gunman was confronted by officers before turning the weapon on himself.
“A brief foot chase ensued and when confronted, the male turned the gun on himself,” the police agency told members of the press.
“Officers attempted to negotiate with the male for several minutes before the male shot himself. No officers fired their weapons.”
Racine police did not identify the gunman or any of the victims, which included four males and one female, according to the Daily News.
“None of the injuries appear to be life threatening,” RPD said, noting that all five victims were either taken to hospitals by first responders or transported themselves.
There were no further details immediately available.