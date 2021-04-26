Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















MIAMI — A massive fight broke out at Miami International Airport in Florida on Sunday afternoon, leading to one arrest, authorities said.

Video of the incident, shared on Twitter by documentary film director Billy Corben, shows two fights happening simultaneously at gate D-14 in the American Airlines terminal, New York Post reported.

Today at Miami International Airport outside Urban Decay at Gate D14 #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/wRnXh8f7dS — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 25, 2021

A witness told Local 10 News that seven people were involved in the incident, which started over seats available on the plane.

Airport officials said police immediately responded to the scene.

“The victim did not want to press any charges. However, one person was arrested for disorderly conduct,” Miami-Dade police told the Miami Herald.

“The victim was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for minor injuries and released on the scene,” police added in an email to the news outlet.

The suspect in the melee has been identified as Jameel Tremain Decquir, 20, according to Local 10 News.