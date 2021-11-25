Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Various news outlets including Wikipedia are being criticized for downplaying the severity of an alleged massacre on a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade where Darrell Brooks allegedly intentionally drove through a crowd of people killing six and injuring 48.

Fox News reports that Internet users who search Wikipedia for the multiple murders that occurred at a Christmas parade on Sunday were met with a message that says “A request that this article title be changed to 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade incident is under discussion.”

Additionally, users who search “2021 Waukesha Christmas parade car rampage” are redirected to a site that says “2021 Waukesha Christmas parade car crash.”

Reporters and media outlets across the country have been criticized for referring to the attack, which prosecutors say was intentionally committed by 39-year-old Darrell Brooks in order to cause as much destruction as possible, as a “parade crash” rather than an attack or massacre.

“He’s charged with intentional homicide,” Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra tweeted in response to CBS News calling the attack a “crash.” “It’s not a “crash.”