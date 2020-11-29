CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland woman fatally shot her husband who works as a homicide detective before taking her own life, authorities said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said police found two people dead inside their home in Waldorf on Friday. Police said they found evidence that the woman had shot her husband and then herself, Fox Baltimore reported.

A family member had reportedly been trying to contact his daughter throughout the day, and when he didn’t hear from her or her husband, went to their house and found them dead, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police say that evidence suggests that Christina Lynn Francis, 41, shot her husband, Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, before taking her own life, the news organization reported.

Timothy Francis was a veteran detective with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

DC Police tweeted out Detective Francis had 20 years of service with the department.

MPD Det. Timothy Francis, was tragically shot and killed in a domestic-related homicide yesterday. The suspect was also found deceased & @CCSOMD is currently investigating this case. Det. Francis had 20 years of service. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/7Mo1R47huU — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 28, 2020

“Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult,” MPD Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement, according to WTOP. “Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.”

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, the DC Police Department said:

It is with heavy hearts that the Metropolitan Police Department announces that MPD Detective Timothy Francis, most recently assigned to the Homicide Unit’s Natural Squad, tragically passed away. Francis was shot and killed in a domestic-related homicide yesterday in Charles County, Maryland. The suspect was also found deceased at the scene. This case is currently under investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Francis had 20 years of dedicated service with the Metropolitan Police Department.