The state of Minnesota has all been destroyed by numerous police reforms based on the narrative that blacks are treated more harshly in the criminal justice system but a new study out by The American Experiment has blown that story up and makes some wonder why the safety of citizens have been placed at risk based on a lie.

The prevailing narrative about race in Minnesota’s criminal justice system is that there are disproportionate numbers of black and white offenders within the criminal justice system to that of the general public, and that these differences represent “unwarranted disparities” which are born out of policies and practices that unfairly treat people of color more harshly. This narrative has become foundational to nearly all criminal justice system policy development. If the narrative is based on misleading representations of the data, then the narrative represents a significant problem. Until recently, the data needed to “fact check” these claims has been unavailable but David Zimmer, Policy Fellow at Center of the American Experiment took the data and what he discovered should make every citizen in the state furious at the political hacks that used race to further destroy law and order in the state. Zimmer used offender data and other traditional data sets from 2021 and compared white and black adult offenders as they traveled through Minnesota’s criminal justice system.

Zimmer stated that “Black Minnesotans are, in fact, disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system compared to their proportion of the general population. However, this disparate representation is warranted due to one undeniable yet stubbornly dismissed fact: black Minnesotans commit a disproportionate amount of crime, especially serious crimes likely to result in incarceration. This fact is critical to acknowledge if a serious, fact- based evaluation of current criminal justice system disparities is to take place. The data shows that blacks represent nine times more criminal offenders overall and 10 times more serious offenders than whites. If the system was systemically racist and the system practitioners were individually biased, those ratios would worsen for blacks at each subsequent stage of the criminal justice system. But they don’t — and it isn’t close.”

Despite the narrative that blacks are treated more harshly, Zimmer found that that “the disparities that followed criminal offenders through the system were frequently more favorable to black offenders and less favorable to white offenders at every stage, including incarceration.”

You can read the full report here.

