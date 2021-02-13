Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















A Black Lives Matter protest through Midtown Manhattan on Friday night turned violent, with 11 protesters arrested.

Fox News reports that NYPD reports the injury of two officers. They estimate that 100 people attended the protest.

At least some of those arrested were accused of attacking Daily News photographer Sam Costanza at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 54th Street in the mistaken belief that he was a cop, sources said.

The photog was surrounded and struck after one of the marchers recognized him from a BLM protest outside the NYPD’s 6th Precinct house in Greenwich Village last year, according to sources.

The agitated protester began yelling, “He’s a cop,” inciting many of his fellow marchers.

Sources indicate that a dozen people surrounded the photographer, shoved him and beat him with their fists and other objects.

The NYPD confirmed the attach through the New York Post saying “a member of the media” was assaulted, and police made “a number of arrests.”

Photo Source: Twitter

