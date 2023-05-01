Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Oklahoma City – Oklahoma City police released the disturbing body camera video showing the brutal assault of one of their officers.

The officer now has a long road to recovery. The attack was as vicious as it was sudden, and the body camera video makes that clear.

The attack happened last Thursday at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Sgt. Morgan Reynolds was investigating a domestic violence report.

*potentially disturbing*

The suspect, DeAngelo Wright, struck Reynolds and continued to hit her even after she was knocked unconscious, police said.

Police said Wright then assaulted the witness before running off.

Officers found him nearby later.

