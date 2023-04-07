Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

April 7, 2023

NEW YORK – Law enforcement authorities in New York have arrested a suspect in the shooting of NYPD Officer Brett Boller in Queens on Wednesday, officials said.

Devin Spraggins, 22, was identified by authorities as the shooting suspect. He is expected to face charges of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and obstruction of government administration, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Friday, according to the New York Post.

Spraggins is accused of discharging a round that struck Officer Boller in the upper right leg/hip area after a violent dispute over a seat onboard an MTA bus Wednesday afternoon. Boller’s partner returned fire, but the suspect was able to get away.

Fellow officers quickly applied a tourniquet to Boller’s leg and rushed him to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He was reportedly in stable in condition.

Spraggins was taken into custody about 8 p.m. Thursday in the Wakefield section of the Bronx by fugitive task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the news outlet.

A 9mm handgun was recovered. It’s unclear whether it is the same weapon used in the officer’s shooting. However, empty casings and a magazine of the same caliber weapon were recovered from the crime scene, so the crime lab now has a firearm for comparison.

NEW YORK – A New York City police officer in his first year of service was shot on Wednesday during an altercation in Queens. Officer Brett Boller, 22, was shot when a suspect opened fire while attempting to evade arrest on 161st St. near Jamaica Avenue about 3:30 p.m., according to NYPD.

The confrontation began when an MTA bus driver flagged down Boller and his partner after a man aboard the public transportation conveyor brandished a gun, the New York Post reported.

The suspect quickly exited the bus as officers tried to board, and a “slight struggle ensued,” according to police.

Officer Brett Boller was shot in his right hip area. (NYPD)

The gun-wielding man pushed past police and tried to flee the scene. However, Boller caught the suspect after a short distance and the man put up a fight.

During the wrestling match, the suspect pulled out the gun and shot Boller once. The three-month officer suffered a gunshot wound to the area of the right hip/leg.

Boller’s partner — who was also on the beat for less than a year — returned fire, discharging two rounds at the suspect, although it’s unclear if the perpetrator was hit as he got away.

Rookie NYPD Officer Brett Boller was shot during an altercation in Queens on April 5, 2023. ( Citizen App)

Additional NYPD officers responded and several engaged in life-saving measures by tying a tourniquet around Boller’s right leg as he laid on the Queens sidewalk, The Post reported.

About five officers hoisted Boller off the ground and raced to put him in the back of an NYPD van.

Officer Brett Boller getting carried to a police van.

“Get out of the way, get out of the way, get out of the way now!” a male officer directs people in the area over a microphone just seconds before the vehicle whisked away to Jamaica Hospital.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Boller underwent emergency surgery. Following surgery he was listed in stable condition.

NYPD Officer Brett Boller is just 22 years old and dedicated to making NYC safer at any cost. Shot and injured by an emboldened criminal, he never hesitated to go toward the danger – to be part of something bigger than himself. #CopsCountPoliceMatter https://t.co/ThnbK1ZwSd — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) April 6, 2023

The gunman was last seen at 161st Street and Hillside Avenue wearing a white t-shirt and black pants after ditching a jacket and sweatshirt inside a nearby parking garage, police said.

A photo of the suspect who allegedly shot the police officer. ( Twitter)

NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Sources said Boller worked out of the 103rd precinct, and was assigned to the Jamacia Business District to help stem the surge of shoplifting. He is the son of an NYPD inspector in the Brooklyn North precinct, and was appointed to the force last July.

UPDATE: Additional images of the suspect wanted for this shooting are available below. If you have any information DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. https://t.co/8nLuxJqaaj pic.twitter.com/8Su3dwo6zK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 6, 2023