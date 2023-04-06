Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – A New York City police officer in his first year of service was shot on Wednesday during an altercation in Queens. Officer Brett Boller, 22, was shot when a suspect opened fire while attempting to evade arrest on 161st St. near Jamaica Avenue about 3:30 p.m., according to NYPD.

The confrontation began when an MTA bus driver flagged down Boller and his partner after a man aboard the public transportation conveyor brandished a gun, the New York Post reported.

The suspect quickly exited the bus as officers tried to board, and a “slight struggle ensued,” according to police.

Officer Brett Boller was shot in his right hip area. (NYPD)

The gun-wielding man pushed past police and tried to flee the scene. However, Boller caught the suspect after a short distance and the man put up a fight.

During the wrestling match, the suspect pulled out the gun and shot Boller once. The three-month officer suffered a gunshot wound to the area of the right hip/leg.

Boller’s partner — who was also on the beat for less than a year — returned fire, discharging two rounds at the suspect, although it’s unclear if the perpetrator was hit as he got away.

Rookie NYPD Officer Brett Boller was shot during an altercation in Queens on April 5, 2023. ( Citizen App)

Additional NYPD officers responded and several engaged in life-saving measures by tying a tourniquet around Boller’s right leg as he laid on the Queens sidewalk, The Post reported.

About five officers hoisted Boller off the ground and raced to put him in the back of an NYPD van.

Officer Brett Boller getting carried to a police van.

“Get out of the way, get out of the way, get out of the way now!” a male officer directs people in the area over a microphone just seconds before the vehicle whisked away to Jamaica Hospital.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Boller underwent emergency surgery. Following surgery he was listed in stable condition.

NYPD Officer Brett Boller is just 22 years old and dedicated to making NYC safer at any cost. Shot and injured by an emboldened criminal, he never hesitated to go toward the danger – to be part of something bigger than himself. #CopsCountPoliceMatter https://t.co/ThnbK1ZwSd — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) April 6, 2023

The gunman was last seen at 161st Street and Hillside Avenue wearing a white t-shirt and black pants after ditching a jacket and sweatshirt inside a nearby parking garage, police said.

A photo of the suspect who allegedly shot the police officer. ( Twitter)

NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Sources said Boller worked out of the 103rd precinct, and was assigned to the Jamacia Business District to help stem the surge of shoplifting. He is the son of an NYPD inspector in the Brooklyn North precinct, and was appointed to the force last July.