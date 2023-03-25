“I’m going to beat you the f*** up,” Kim is heard yelling at another passenger who is not visible in the video. “What you trying to be on, I’m going to rock your sh**.”

“You d***” the woman added.

“You’re not even from Philly,” Kim driveled on as another woman tried to intervene in the dispute.

Employees with Frontier Airlines requested assistance from Miami International Airport Police to remove the unruly woman from the aircraft.

“Yesterday, during the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, two customers got into a verbal altercation which resulted in one of the customers being asked to deplane,” the airline said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Upon her refusal, assistance was requested from local law enforcement.”

Kim kicked, scratched and bit officers as they took her into custody, authorities said. Video footage of the encounter shows airport police carrying her away as passengers watched the ongoing defiance from the windows of the aircraft.

“D***, why you doing this?” passengers are heard yelling and cheering as the unruly woman is placed into the police unit on the tarmac.

Kim faces several charges, which include two felony counts of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, assault on an officer and trespassing.