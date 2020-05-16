On Friday, the Tulsa Police Department rolled out a new car graphic package and did it in a way we have never seen before.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, who became the Chief earlier this year, wrote in a Facebook Post that after 26 years, the agency was changing car graphics and used the symbolism of the design change to announce that the department was “moving forward.”

‘This vehicle is a bookmark on our constant improvement and of positive things you can expect from your police department. Be safe and look out for one another,” Franklin said.

But it wasn’t just the words that had everyone talking. Check out the below video.