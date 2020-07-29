A Trenton (NJ) police officer took his own life in a parking lot Wednesday.

NJ.com reports that Sgt. Daniel Pagnotta, a 21-year-veteran of the department, died this morning in Plainsboro.

NEWLY PROMOTED CHICAGO DEPUTY CHIEF COMMITS SUICIDE

“Beloved by everyone in the Trenton Police Department, he was devoted to Trenton and police work,” Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a statement.

GOOGLE TRANSLATE DEFINES POLICE OFFICER AS “DEMON”

The statement described Pagnotta as a devoted husband and father of two who loved soccer and making people laugh. His father, also named Dan, is a retired Trenton police officer.

“Dan was proud to continue a legacy of law enforcement in his family,” Gusciora said. “Dan and his family are on our minds and in our hearts. He will be dearly missed.”