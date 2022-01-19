Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three teens were found dead Tuesday in a home northeast of Houston. According to law enforcement authorities, it appears one of the teens died by suicide after killing the other two.

Speaking to the media at a press conference, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon by a relative who resides next door to the crime scene, NBCDFW reported.

Gonzalez confirmed that two females and one male were dead. He did not have their ages but thought the females were around 17 and the male 15.

“At this initial stage of the incident, based on the trauma that was viewed, it appears that this may be a case of a possible double homicide and a suicide,” Gonzales said. “But that is still under investigation … we’re going to continue to investigate further.”

A firearm that was apparently used was recovered at the scene, Gonzalez said. The sheriff’s office is still trying to determine the relationship between the teens as well as the motivation, according to NBCDFW.

The homeowner was away when the deaths occurred. There were no further details immediately available.

The residence is located in a rural area near the small community of Crosby, which is about 25 miles northeast of Houston.