CHICAGO — Three suspects face charges after an off-duty Chicago police officer was left paralyzed following a South Side shooting in the Beverly neighborhood on Saturday.

Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, all face charges following the shooting, which occurred Saturday around 2:30 a.m. at Sean’s Rhino Bar, near West 104th Street and Western Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said.

Officer Dan Golden, 32, was identified as the severely wounded officer. He was at the bar with friends after playing in the softball fundraiser Papa Hops. The event raises money for families coping with the impact of cancer, WGN 9 reported.

According to his fiancé, there was an altercation at the bar. Golden stepped in and tried de-escalate the situation. However, someone opened fire in the process, striking the officer, the news outlet reported.

Golden’s mother said the off-duty officer identified himself as a cop when he was trying to help restore peace and break up the altercation.

Officer Dan Golden with his fiancé. (Family photo via WGN 9)

Golden suffered one gunshot wound in the back. The round severed his spinal cord and lodged in his lung. At the present time, doctors do not plan remove it.

The officer who worked in the Gang Investigation’s Homicide Unit in Area Four is now paralyzed from the waist down.

According to WGN, the three defendants were charged Tuesday as follows:

Harrell was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Hayes was charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Krismantis faces two felony counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

They are scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.