AVON, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged with violating Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.

According to a crime report from the Avon Police Department, on Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a business regarding a shoplifter fleeing from the location, Fox 8 reported.

The reporting party told police a “known shoplifter that tends to take electronics” was in the store. Moreover, the caller said the suspect was running out of the business with merchandise.

Eric Bates was taken into custody, according to police, and subsequently booked at Lorain County Jail.

Bates was charged with theft, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the new charge of violating governor’s orders, according to Fox 8.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. Monday, DeWine ordered Ohioans to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, except for essential reasons.