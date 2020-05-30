The White House has been put on lockdown as riots erupt across the country.

According to our sources, the decision was made by the Secret Service.

The decision came after a police car was set and rioters attempted to breach the front gate of the White House.

RIGHT NOW: White House. Secret Service tackled someone. Large crowd gathering them. More police coming. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rCXuB6NhQj — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 29, 2020