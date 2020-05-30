According to our sources, the decision was made by the Secret Service.
The decision came after a police car was set and rioters attempted to breach the front gate of the White House.
RIGHT NOW: White House. Secret Service tackled someone. Large crowd gathering them. More police coming. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rCXuB6NhQj
— John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 29, 2020
People have managed to toss over the temporary barricades, they’re being pushed back by the Secret Service. More police arriving. Heating up fast outside the White House’s north lawn. pic.twitter.com/jaXKmjV0R9
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020