SAN ANTONIO – A mother in Texas reported her son to law enforcement authorities this week after he admitted to sexually assaulting an elderly neighbor, according to reports.

Gino Anthony Bononcini is charged with sexual assault and burglary, according to the San Antonio Express News.

Bononcini, 29, reportedly broke into a neighbor’s apartment in April and sexually assaulted the 68-year-old woman, police said.

The victim recognized the suspect as having visited the apartment complex in the past.

Gino Anthony Bononcini ( Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators were able to obtain a court order for a cheek swab after the mother offered authorities details of her son’s admission, said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

According to the New York Post, Bononcini’s DNA was then compared to physical evidence that was collected at the crime scene. Police said the comparison was a match, which subsequently led to Friday’s arrest.