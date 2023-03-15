Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DALLAS – A teenager and two horses are dead after a driver collided with three teens who were all riding stolen horses in Dallas early Tuesday. The horrific collision occurred about 5:30 a.m. on Great Trinity Forest Way when a vehicle came into contact with the juveniles on horseback, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said a 14-year-old rider and one of the horses died at the scene. A second horse had to be euthanized later due to critical injuries. Two other riders, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The third stolen horse was expected to survive, DPS said, according to NBC DFW.

A short time into investigating the bizarre traffic fatality, police determined the horses ridden by the teenagers had been stolen. The equine theft occurred from a location several miles away near Interstate 20 and Bonnie View Road, police confirmed. The owner was identified as Lorenza Gooch, according to the local news outlet.

The motorist involved in the crash with the horses remained at the scene and is not expected to face charges, authorities said. Further details about the collision have not yet been released by investigators.

The horse thefts as well as the traffic fatality remain ongoing investigations. Police have not mentioned what charges the juveniles will presumably face.

Dr. James Hatley is both as a pastor and horse owner in Southern Dallas. He said the tragedy is a painful experience for all involved. As soon as he learned about the crash, he rushed to his small ranch to ensure his own horses remained in place, NBC DFW reported.

“To the parents that lost a child, I wanted to tell you that we’re praying for you,” he said, adding that a lack of parenting and resources for teens in Southern Dallas is to blame for a lot of criminality among youths.

“We as parents, the kids are our future, and so if we wait until a child gets to be 13 to try and discipline them, you’ve already lost that child,” said Hatley. “Not only can the children and the parents learn but this city ought to learn from this. The city ought to start spending money on a facility for these kids.”

People on horseback are to ride with the flow of traffic in much the same way as a bicyclist. Horses are a means of transportation, but are considered a non-motorized mode of transportation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.