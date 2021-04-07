Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida school teacher allegedly offered a man $200 he could sexually molest the man’s 2-year-old daughter according to the Tampa Bay Times. The suspect, Xavier Alexander was a fourth-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens. Alexander, 27, also advertised himself on websites as a babysitter, investigators said. Alexander has been fired by the school district.

According to court documents, a 39-year-old father posted a Craigslist ad on March 26th saying he was looking for someone to split a motel room for a few days as he waited to move into his new home. He noted in the ad that he has a 2-year-old daughter. “No weirdos or drugs please,” the man added.

The man soon received texts from an unknown messenger who eventually asked, “Would I ever be alone with your daughter?” When told no, the messenger replied he would go elsewhere. The father contacted the sheriff’s office.

After reading the texts, deputies impersonated the father and texted back that the messenger could be alone with the girl if he paid for two nights of the motel room. The father and messenger eventually agreed to meet at the motel on Thursday, with the messenger bringing $200.

Detectives said they arrested Alexander when he arrived at the door with a condom stashed in his shoe. They say Alexander admitted sending the texts, saying he had a sexual addiction.

Alexander was arrested and is being held on $1 million bail at the Palm Beach County jail.